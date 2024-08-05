News

Lake County gathers to honor deputies injured, killed in shooting

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people packed into the First Baptist Church of Tavares Sunday to remember the Lake County deputy killed in a shooting late Friday, and pray for the two recovering from their injuries.

The wife of Bradley Link was among the attendees. Link died after he went into a home near Eustis in what he believed to be a home invasion. Deputies say it turned out to be an ambush.

Stefano Gargano and Harold Howell were injured in an attempt to rescue Link. The sheriff’s office said Gargano was still fighting for his life Sunday, and his latest surgery had to be delayed.

Deputies and police officers from most Lake County agencies filed into the church for the 45-minute service, some offering hugs and wiping tears as Tavares police officers guarded the front door and other entrances.

“You obviously have the initial shock, but you still have to remain steadfast in taking care of people in our local communities,” vigil organizer Matthew Robinson said. “Law enforcement don’t get a chance to grieve like general members of the public do.”

A GoFundMe for Link’s family surpassed $100,000 by midday Sunday.

