Kissimmee teens run over by Volusia Beach Safety sergeant driving on Daytona Beach, officials say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating after two 18-year-olds were run over while lying in the sand at Daytona Beach.

Officials said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Two women, both from Kissimmee, were accidentally struck by a Volusia Beach Safety sergeant driving west of the emergency lane in the 400 block North, Daytona Beach, officials said.

Volusia County Beach Safety said its sergeant was cited for careless driving, and disciplinary action will be determined after a review.

The Kissimmee women were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

