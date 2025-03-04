Kayaker bitten by alligator in Kissimmee State Park

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was attacked by an alligator in Kissimmee State Park Monday afternoon.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the alligator bit the woman’s elbow while she was kayaking in the Tiger Creek Preserve in Polk County. She is now recovering at Osceola Regional Medical Center, but the extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

According to officials, 911 callers said they were in a kayaking group of about 20 people. They also said a man in the group had his life jacket ripped off.

Wildlife officials and the sheriff’s office responded to the scene. A trapper was also brought in to remove the animal.

The area is a popular spot for kayakers.

Florida wildlife officials say serious injuries caused by alligators are a rarity in th estate.

