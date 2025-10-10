Juvenile shoots, kills another at Orange County park, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A juvenile was fatally shot on a basketball court at Vogt-Meloon Park on Thursday.

Deputies say the shooting occurred after an altercation broke out on a park basketball court in the 800 block of W. Oak Ridge Road, leading to one juvenile shooting another.

The shooter ran to Oak Ridge High School, where he was detained by a school resource deputy and is currently in custody, the department said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

