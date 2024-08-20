Judge removes temporary injunction against Seminole County elections supervisor

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge on Monday removed a temporary injunction against Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections for potential campaign law violations.

In a hearing that went much longer than anticipated- Chris Anderson and his wife wiped away tears after a judge ruled to lift the temporary injunction.

The suit accused Anderson of soliciting voters at the early voting location at his office, interfering with an election and campaigning while on duty.

The judge said she did not believe any election laws were broken by Anderson having his name on informational signs and ballot boxes inside polling places.

Anderson said, “We had contingency plans in place because things happen in elections so I am confident we will still be able to execute our elections tomorrow but this was a disruption that was completely unnecessary but done on purpose to disrupt this process.”

Anderson believes the effort was a personal attack.

Anderson said “My office was vindicated, no more distractions, it’s time for me to get back to protecting your vote”

Anderson faces a republican opponent in tomorrow’s primary and whoever wins will face a Democrat in November.

Michael Towers provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

“The judges ruling was disappointing but given the limiting scope of her interests, was not surprising. I knew she was not grasping the issue when she gave attempted to give an example of the Sherriff running for reelection that he would need to remove the signs from his building. Since the Sherriff’s Office is never used as a poling place, it was clear the issue was outside of her grasp.

There are no current statutes on the books limiting or creating guidelines for them to follow. There are many that take the ethical high road and it only takes 1 or 2 to ruin it for everyone and force legislators to have to adopt rules that were never before necessary. Never thought there could be another elected official that could be as much of an embarrassment as Greenburg.”

Judge removes temporary injunction against Seminole County elections supervisor (WFTV)

