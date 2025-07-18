Judge denies request for brain exam by man accused of crash that killed 8 farm workers

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County judge has rejected a request from attorneys of the man accused of hitting a bus full of migrant farm workers last May, causing eight deaths, to have the suspect undergo a neurological exam.

Prosecutors say Bryan Howard was driving while high on a combination of marijuana oil and prescription drugs, including Klonopin and Lyrica, that he consumed the night before they say he sideswiped the bus as it took the migrants to a watermelon farm to work.

Dozens of workers on visas from Mexico were on the bus.

Deadly Marion County bus crash Eight people died and 40 others were injured when a bus carrying farm workers collided with a pickup truck on State Road 40 in Marion County. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

Videos showed them stunned and pulling each other out of the wreckage.

Howard’s attorneys asked for the $20,000 exam and testimony from the expert witness as part of their defense that Howard had been affected by a second crash he got into eight days prior.

The request cited his erratic driving and nonsensical speech, among other reasons.

The judge called out the attorneys for the lack of evidence showing Howard was affected by the prior crash and the lack of proof he had prescriptions for the drugs he claimed to consume.

In one footnote, the judge called an assertion that Howard’s driving abilities leading up to the crash were affected by a combination of the crashes “absurdity.” The judge said there was no evidence that the exam or testimony would help the defense at trial.

WFTV reached out to Howard’s attorneys for comment. The trial is scheduled to begin in September.

