Judge to decide on restraining order against Rep. Cory Mills in September

By Geovany Dias, WFTV.com
Miss United States accuses Rep. Cory Mills of threatening to leak intimate images
By Geovany Dias, WFTV.com

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Court filings show that a Columbia County judge will decide on a restraining order against U.S. Rep. Cory Mills in two weeks.

Channel 9 obtained court documents showing both Mills and his ex-girlfriend, reigning Miss United States Lindsey Langston, are expected to attend an in-person hearing on Sept. 5.

The case stems from allegations Langston made earlier this month, claiming Mills threatened to release nude images of her.

The two appeared virtually before a judge earlier this week, but Langston’s attorney requested a delay, saying she needed more time to present evidence.

Mills has denied the claims, calling them false and saying the messages were taken out of context.

