Judge to decide on restraining order against Rep. Cory Mills in September

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Court filings show that a Columbia County judge will decide on a restraining order against U.S. Rep. Cory Mills in two weeks.

Channel 9 obtained court documents showing both Mills and his ex-girlfriend, reigning Miss United States Lindsey Langston, are expected to attend an in-person hearing on Sept. 5.

The case stems from allegations Langston made earlier this month, claiming Mills threatened to release nude images of her.

The two appeared virtually before a judge earlier this week, but Langston’s attorney requested a delay, saying she needed more time to present evidence.

Mills has denied the claims, calling them false and saying the messages were taken out of context.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group