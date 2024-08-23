Judge allows Regina Hill to grab personal belongings from homes

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County court order has granted former Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill access to retrieve items from two properties belonging to a 96-year-old woman who Hill was accused of exploiting earlier this year.

Hill was arrested in March on charges of elderly exploitation and fraud.

Shortly before the criminal charges were announced, a civil judge ordered her to stay away from her alleged victim and the properties. Hill has since argued that the order prevented her from collecting her belongings.

On Wednesday, a judge agreed to give Hill one final chance to remove personal items, including appliances, from the woman’s homes on Lewis Court and Domino Drive.

According to court documents, Hill has three days from Friday, Aug. 23, to Aug. 26, to do so.

In addition to the civil injunction and the state criminal charges, documents show that the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development opened an investigation into Hill last year, accusing her of applying for and receiving a $428,000 federal loan for a home mortgage.

Questions are also growing after a previously undisclosed Pine Hills property was transferred back into Hill’s control months after the criminal investigation into her became public.

The property on the 1700 block of Baywood Avenue was at the center of a foreclosure case against Hill for most of the last decade. Court documents show Hill filed for bankruptcy to cancel the home sale in 2016.

Hill paid off the loan in 2021 and ended the foreclosure effort. In 2022, she sold the home to a pair of LLCs for $142,900.

In May, the Baywood Avenue house transferred hands to an organization controlled by Hill and the 96-year-old in a 70/30 ownership split.

WFTV consulted a real estate attorney, who said the property was likely used as collateral for a loan Hill received. Once Hill returned the loan, she regained control of the Baywood house.

It’s unclear why part of the house is now under the elderly woman’s name.

WFTV reached out to Hill for comment and is waiting to hear back.

