JFS Orlando food pantry receives more than 7,800 pounds of baby supplies

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Jewish Family Services of Greater Orlando’s Pearlman Food Pantry has received more than 7,800 pounds of diapers and wipes to help Central Florida families in need.

The donation came through HomeAid Orlando’s 2026 Builders for Babies Diaper Drive, which ran from May 10 through June 19.

Organizers said the community-wide drive collected more than 830,000 diapers and essential items for families served by five Central Florida nonprofit agencies.

JFS Orlando’s Pearlman Food Pantry received about 7,823 pounds of diapers and wipes through the campaign.

“Diapers are not a luxury; they are a basic necessity for a child’s health, comfort, and well-being,” said Philip Flynn III, president of JFS Orlando. “We are deeply appreciative of HomeAid Orlando and every person, business, and organization that contributed to this extraordinary effort. Their generosity will make a meaningful difference for families who are already making difficult choices every day.”

JFS Orlando said the diapers and wipes will support families dealing with food insecurity, housing instability, unexpected expenses and other challenges.

The organization also thanked DJ Lira, CEO of VFS Construction, and his team for donating use of a U-Haul and helping unload the supplies.

Anyone who needs food assistance can call JFS Orlando at 407-644-7593 or visit the organization’s website.

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