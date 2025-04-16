James Uthmeier Joins Scott Anez for Exclusive Interview on WDBO

Recently appointed Republican attorney general James Uthmeier joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss his first few months in office, including the possible removal of Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer over immigration policy, and the offer to aid State Attorney Monique Worrell’s office in clearing an extensive backlog.

Uthmeier recently criticized Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer’s handling of immigration policies, notably concerning Dyer’s implementation of the 2018 Trust Act, which prevents government employees from inquiring after the immigration status of law-abiding citizens.

In a post to X, Uthmeier revealed he sent a letter to Dyer’s office, “reminding him that the sanctuary policy adopted by the city in 2018, the ‘Trust Act,’ is void under a 2019 law signed by @GovRonDeSantis." Dyer has since responded.

Meanwhile, Uthmeier extended aid to State Attorney Monique Worrell, offering to send six state prosecutors to assist in clearing the office’s backlog of nearly 13,000 non-arrest cases. Worrell’s recent actions, including the implementation of a policy limiting the cases her office reviews wherein law enforcement did not make an arrest, has been criticized by Uthmeier as being “soft on crime.”

