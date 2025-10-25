Jamaica under hurricane warning as Melissa grows into major storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa has likely begun rapid intensification in the Caribbean and is now forecast to be a Category 5 storm on Monday.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had increased winds of 90 mph, making Melissa a Category 1 storm.

Melissa was upgraded from a tropical storm earlier Saturday afternoon.

Hurricane Melissa 10/25/25 5P Advisory (WFTV)

Hurricane Warnings continue for Jamaica, with a new Hurricane Watch now posted for eastern Cuba.

Tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches continue in the southern sections of Haiti.

Interests in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos should continue to monitor future forecasts.

Rapid intensification is forecast, and Melissa will likely be a major hurricane on Monday.

The storm is now forecast to be a powerful Category 5 system, possibly making landfall in Jamaica early next week.

Melissa will continue to move west through Sunday, then begin to turn to the northeast early next week.

The storm will likely be near or over Jamaica early next week, and near eastern Cuba by mid-next week.

Hurricane conditions are expected in Jamaica on Sunday or Monday, with tropical storm conditions arriving Saturday night.

Hurricane conditions are possible in southern Haiti on Saturday night, with hurricane-force winds in eastern Cuba in the middle of next week.

The threat of historic and widespread catastrophic flooding continues to increase for Jamaica and southern Haiti.

Melissa will produce 15-30 inches of rainfall in Haiti and Jamaica through Wednesday. Isolated storm totals over 40 inches are possible.

A large storm surge event could also unfold along the southern coast of Jamaica, with 9-13 feet of surge possible.

Long-term, the system is anticipated to lift northeastward and could potentially move across the Bahamas or the Turks and Caicos late next week.

Melissa will stay south and southeast of Florida.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on Melissa.

