‘It’s a miracle’: 17-year-old struck by lightning in Altamonte Springs shares his story

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 17-year-old struck by lightning Monday afternoon is doing “remarkably well” according to doctors.

Daniel Sharkey was out doing his neighbor’s lawn around 5 p.m. Monday when he was struck in Altamonte Springs.

From his hospital bed at Orlando Regional Medical Center, the teenager told Channel 9 he had intense chest pain and showed Channel 9 the Lichtenberg scars on his arms from the electricity that ran through his body.

He also shared what happened before and after the strike.

The teen told Channel 9 that every Monday, he tends to his neighbor Angelina Tolbert’s lawn, and Monday was no exception.

He recalled weed-wacking and then waking up in pain.

“I woke up, I was on the ground. I was trying to scream, and I was unable to,” said Sharkey.

Sharkey said he knew a storm was coming and was rushing to finish the lawn immediately.

It hadn’t started raining when lightning struck, but luckily, a tree absorbed most of the shock.

According to Sharkey’s doctors, had that bolt struck just a few inches over, Daniel might not be alive to tell his story.

Neighbors like Angelina Tolbert said his recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

“He’s definitely got some angels with him for sure,” said Tolbert, who called 911 immediately after Sharkey was struck.

Tolbert and other neighbors told Channel 9 the teen is the first to lend a helping hand, he consistently volunteers for Second Harvest Food Bank, and has dedicated hours to helping local history groups.

The teenager agreed he was lucky to be alive and has now joined a small group of people who have survived being struck by lightning.

“I’m just happy that if karma is a thing, it ended up on my side this time,” said Sharkey.

