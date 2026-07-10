IRS to auction Lake Mary home with pool and garage for unpaid taxes

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The IRS will auction a Lake Mary home after seizing the property for unpaid federal taxes.

The home is located at 756 Keeneland Pike in the Country Downs subdivision.

Country Downs sign Lake Mary

According to the IRS, the two-story residence has 2,909 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a private pool and an attached two-car garage. It was built in 1985 and sits on 0.57 acres.

The minimum bid is $421,353.75.

The auction will be held Monday, July 13, at 10 a.m. outside the Claude Pepper Federal Building at 51 SW First Ave. in Miami. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

The IRS said the property was seized for unpaid taxes owed by Debra Dube.

Only Dube’s legal interest in the property will be offered at auction, according to the sale notice. The IRS said potential bidders can request information about possible liens or other encumbrances before the sale.

The property may only be inspected by driving past it.

The winning bidder must pay 20% of the purchase price at the time of the sale. The remaining balance is due by 3 p.m. Aug. 31.

Additional photos and auction documents are available through the IRS property sales website.

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