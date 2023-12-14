Investigators respond to both deadly shooting, possible arson in Central Florida neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 as learned sheriff’s deputies returned to an Orange County neighborhood Wednesday evening to investigate a second crime in the same area they were just hours prior.

It all happened near Forest City Road and Dianjo Drive.

First, deputies were called to the 2600 block for a deadly shooting. Investigators found 48-year-old Stanley Scott shot to death just before 1:00am Wednesday.

We have very few details about what led up to the shooting.

“I heard a couple of shots last night. I’m not an investigator so I’m not going to see,” said one neighbor, Andre Peters.

Then after 5pm Wednesday, fire crews and sheriff’s deputies returned to the neighborhood after a call of a possible arson at 2619 Dianjo Drive.

Fire rescue received reports of heavy fire and smoke coming from the back bedroom of the home. One person was around at the time of the fire but they declined help from emergency responders.

The state fire marshal has been requested to dig into what happened.

