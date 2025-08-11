Invest 97L nears tropical depression status as it moves across the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — We continue to monitor a developing area off the coast of Africa, which is nearing tropical depression status.

The area, designated Invest 97L, has organized significantly in the past 24 hours.

If this organization continues, it could be upgraded to a tropical depression Sunday night or Monday.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a Very High Development Chance, and this will likely be a tropical depression or tropical storm late this week.

Models remain aggressive is strengthening the system, and it could be the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season.

Invest 97L is expected to continue to churn westward across the open Atlantic and will likely be northeast of Puerto Rico by next weekend.

Heading into next week, there is high uncertainty as to the exact track of the system.

Models are beginning to come into agreement that a northward turn appears likely, but that is not a guarantee.

This will remain a system to watch over the next several days.

Elsewhere, an area in the North Atlantic has a Low Development Chance and will remain out to sea.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics all season long.

