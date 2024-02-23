Introducing the inaugural Florida Man Games

When you hear another “Florida Man” story your mind immediately goes to the zany antics and often questionable legalities associated with the state. Well someone thought that would make for a great event.

Hence, the Florida Man Games. The various events range from an “Evading Arrest Obstacle Course” featuring real police officers to the “Category 5 Cash Grab” where contestants will compete against category 5 hurricane level winds to grab as much cash as possible.

The event is hosted by social media influencer and comedian OMGITSWICKS whose own social media says “I’m here to bring funny back into this crazy world and that’s on Florida.” and focuses on what it’s like to live in the state.

And what get’s more Florida Man than having former American Gladiator greats Dan ‘Nitro’ Clark and Lori ‘Ice’ Fetrick acting as referees?

Want to get in on the action? While the team signup deadline has passed, attendees can still compete in the events against friends and other attendees throughout the day. Events are slated to start at 10 a.m and wrap up around 10p. Tickets start at $55.

For more information on the Florida Man games and to purchase tickets, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group