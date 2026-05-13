Injured sea turtles to be released from Brevard Zoo rehabilitation center

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Two juvenile green sea turtles are heading back to the ocean after months of rehabilitation at Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center.

The East Coast Zoological Foundation said the turtles, named Sir Hooks a Lot and Stag, were both found in separate incidents wrapped in fishing gear near Jetty Park pier in Port Canaveral.

The turtles will be released at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 14, from Lori Wilson Park, located at 1500 N. Atlantic Ave. in Cocoa Beach.

The release is open to the public and will take place rain or shine, though officials said it could be delayed or canceled if lightning is detected in the area.

Sir Hooks a Lot intake with hook

Sir Hooks a Lot was brought to the rehabilitation center in January by the Sea Turtle Preservation Society.

Officials said the turtle was likely looking for food near the pier when fishing lures and line bound it to a piling. The turtle had a large lure with three treble hooks embedded in parts of its body, including its right eyelid and right front flipper.

Fishing line connected to the lures was also wrapped around the turtle’s neck and front flippers.

The zoo’s veterinary team removed the hooks and line and treated the turtle for injuries and pneumonia with antibiotics, fluid therapy and pain medication.

Stag the Turtle

Officials said Sir Hooks a Lot recovered quickly and did not suffer extensive damage to its eyes or flippers.

Stag arrived at the rehabilitation center in February after being found with fishing line wrapped around its head, neck and flippers.

Officials said Stag also dealt with pneumonia, which caused buoyancy issues during its recovery.

After rest, medication and nutrition, both turtles are ready to return to the ocean.

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