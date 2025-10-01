Imelda strengthens into Category 2 hurricane as it takes aim at Bermuda

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Imelda is approaching Bermuda, with the island bracing for direct impacts Wednesday evening as hurricane warnings are in place.

11:20 a.m. update:

Hurricane Imelda is now a Category 2 storm with winds at 100 mph. It continues to pick up speed as it moves further away from our coast and towards Bermuda.

This storm is likely reaching its peak strength today before the cooler waters near Bermuda start to weaken it early tomorrow morning.

It will remain a Category 2 hurricane through Wednesday. It will either make landfall in Bermuda or pass very close by overnight tonight.

Our impacts along our coast bar expected to decrease. Our wave heights will slowly drop below 6 ft by Friday.

Humberto has continuously dropped in strength over the last few days and is now too disorganized to be considered a tropical storm. Max sustained winds still remain at 70 mph.

The rest of the tropics remain quiet for now, but we will keep a close eye on the Caribbean and the Gulf during the month of October.

Original report:

The powerful storm is expected to bring severe weather conditions to Bermuda, prompting authorities to issue warnings and prepare for potential damage.

Locally, a high surf advisory has been issued, with breaking waves expected to reach 5 to 10 feet.

The system will continue to move out into the open Atlantic and should stay away from the U.S.

