Local

Imelda to impact Bermuda tonight; storm swells continue along U.S. east coast

By David Heckard, WFTV.com
5 p.m. Tropics Update 10/1/25 (WFTV)
By David Heckard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Imelda is closing on Bermuda as it pulls away from the US.

The 5 p.m. advisory had Imelda with winds of 100 mph, making Imelda a Category 2 storm.

Hurricane Warnings are posted for Bermuda, where conditions will deteriorate tonight into early Thursday.

Imelda will likely strike Bermuda as a hurricane, then transition into an extratropical cyclone on Thursday.

5 p.m. Tropics Update 10/1/25 (WFTV)

The hurricane is expected to push into the North Atlantic late in the week.

Locally, Imelda will continue to send swells along the east coast, and beach erosion is possible for the remainder of the week.

Winds will remain elevated Thursday and Friday as a gradient between Imelda and high pressure continues to develop.

Elsewhere, Humberto became a post-tropical cyclone Wednesday morning and no major activity is expected the next seven days.

5 p.m. Tropics Update 10/1/25 (WFTV)

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics all season long.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Read:

Read:

Read:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!