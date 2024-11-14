‘I’m over it’: Homeowners still experiencing flooding brace for more as system approaches

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida could brace for more rain. And with more rain, some people could experience flooding issues yet again.

A new storm could hit parts of Florida by next week, bringing heavy rain on already saturated grounds for some homeowners.

“When Milton hit, it was already saturated that was the problem. I think July, or August, it was so wet that when Milton hit, that was it,” said Bill Henderson, Orange County homeowner.

According to the National Hurricane Center, it is too soon to determine what impacts the system could bring to portions of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, including Florida, the Florida Keys, during the middle portion of next week, but said these areas should be monitored.

“With the water slowly going down after Milton, if Sara hits, Like I said one step forward two steps back right where we were,” said Henderson.

The Hendersons said over the last two years, they have had to shell out thousands of dollars to either help mitigate the flooding issue or try and prevent it from happening again.

“Ian flooded our septic mound [septic field], and our insurance doesn’t cover it and we just had it replaced before Milton hit, about four months before Milton hit. So, whether we have to go through that again or not, we won’t know yet,” said Henderson.

The Hendersons said, like many others, he and his wife reached out to county officials, but the problem persists.

“We need an engineer to come up with a plan for diverting the excess water. We can’t continue to live with this. This cannot become our new normal,” said Cheri Henderson, Orange County homeowner.

If Sara hits, it will take the progression of the water receding from their yard back to square one, the Hendersons added.

