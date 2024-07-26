Hurricane season heats up as tropical waves move off coast of Africa

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are watching the tropics after a short-lived quiet spell.

Strong tropical waves are currently moving off of the coast of Africa.

Some development will be possible next week as the largest of the tropical waves marches west.

The large wave will interact with dry and dusty air in the central Atlantic, challenging its development.

Even is the system doesn’t develop it will help clear the way for other systems to gain steam.

The tropics are quiet for now, but things will get much more active during the month of August.

