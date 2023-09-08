Hurricane Lee intensifies to Category 5 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Lee is now a Category 5 but continues to track west northwest in the Atlantic.

Update: 11:00 p.m.

Advisory 11 from the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Lee is now a Category 5 storm. Dangerous beach conditions are expected to develop around the western Atlantic through early next week.

Update: 10:00 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Lee has strengthened to a strong Category 4 storm and should become a Category 5 overnight.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said the Hurricane Hunter’s second pass showed signs of strengthening, near a Category 5.

Recon finding a very strong #Lee, with winds increasing to high-end Cat 4, near Cat 5. Pressure down substantially from the 5pm advisory to 936mb on the first pass through. A second pass shows near 930mb, a sign of continued strengthening. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/h5JsIizx1V — Tom Terry (@TTerryWFTV) September 8, 2023

Update: 5:00 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday afternoon that Hurricane Lee has intensified from a Category 2 storm to a Category 4 storm.

The agency said rip currents and hazardous surf conditions will spread across the northern Caribbean on Friday and begin affecting the mainland United States by Sunday.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said waves from Lee are expected locally by Tuesday and Wednesday and will remain present through next weekend.

“Rough waves are likely to keep the rip current threat very high next week and weekend, and large long-period swells will bring beach erosion potential as well,” he said. “A trough of low pressure along the United States’ east coast next week is expected to turn Lee north and keep the impacts limited to higher waves for us.”

Elsewhere in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Margot has also formed.

Earlier story:

Hurricane Lee has strengthened into a Category 2 storm.

Lee now has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and is moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 9: Lee Rapidly Strengthening. Large Swells Likely to Reach the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico This Weekend. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2023

Thankfully, Lee’s forecast track is still keeping it away from the Caribbean islands and Florida.

Original report:

Lee is still classified as a Category 1 storm; however, it is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday.

As of Thursday morning, Lee has maximum sustained winds around 80 mph and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Fortunately, data shows it will stay north of the Caribbean islands as it continues to gain strength this weekend.

Lee will eventually slow down east of the Bahamas, and then start to take a more northerly path.

As it stands now, this turn would thankfully keep Lee far away from Florida.

