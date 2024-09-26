National

Hurricane Helene: These shelters are open in Central Florida

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Tracking Helene Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking Helene. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Counties across Central Florida are opening or considering opening shelters ahead of Hurricane Helene.

See a list of shelters available county-by-county below. This story will be updated as new information is announced.

Orange County

  • All shelters will open at 7:30 a.m.
  • No ID’s required
  • Pet Friendly

Orlando

Barnett Park (General Population Shelter)

  • 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Winter Garden

West Orange Rec Center (Special Needs shelter)

  • 309 S.W. Crown Point Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Winter Park

Goldenrod Rec Center (Special Needs shelter)

  • 4863 N. Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL 32792

Orange County residents requiring a Special Needs/Medical Shelter, please dial 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111.

Marion County

Ocala

Westport High School

  • 3733 SW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34481
  • Citizens with special needs can check into the shelter at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
  • The shelter will open to the public at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Sumter County

Webster

Sumter Fairgrounds

  • 7620 SR 471, Webster, FL 33597
  • Date and Time: 9/26, 7 a.m.

Wildwood Community Center (Special needs shelter)

  • 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785
  • Date and Time: 9/26, 7 a.m.

Lake County

Leesburg

Leesburg Elementary School (General Population Shelter)

  • 2229 South St, Leesburg, FL 34748
  • Date and Time: 9/26 8 a.m. to 9/27 7 a.m.
  • Pet Friendly
  • Will accept special needs

