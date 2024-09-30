Local

Hurricane Helene Relief, Here’s How To Donate

Hurricane Helene Relief

Image 1 of 25
Floridians make preparations in advance of Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene preps CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Workers place plywood over the windows of a business before the arrival of Hurricane Helene on September 25, 2024, in Clearwater, Florida. Hurricane Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for deadly storm surges, flooding rain, and destructive hurricane-force winds along parts of the Florida West Coast. Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Above is just some of the damage from Hurricane Helene, if you would like to help in the Relief efforts consider donating below:

United Way of Florida’s Disaster Recovery Fund

Florida United Ways work together every day to meet the needs of our individual communities, as well as the entire state. When a hurricane hits Florida, our thoughts immediately turned to concern for our families, friends, neighbors, and colleagues. We are #United4Florida to help the communities devastated by the storm respond and recover. No matter where you live, a local United Way will be there to organize resources, connect those in need with those who can help, and ensure our neighbors have the support they need to recover. Below, you may make a donation to the United Way of Florida’s Disaster Recovery Fund or your gift may also be made directly to a local United Way impacted by the hurricane. MORE HERE

Red Cross Disaster Relief

From small house fires to multi-state natural disasters, the American Red Cross goes wherever we’re needed, so people can have clean water, safe shelter and hot meals when they need them most.

  • We respond to an average of about 65,000 disasters every year
  • 95% of our disaster relief workers are volunteers MORE HERE

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!