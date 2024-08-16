Hurricane Ernesto continues to bring drier, sunnier conditions to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV’s certified meteorologist Brian Shields said expect a chance of more sun this weekend in Central Florida.

Much of the area will see temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Keeping an Eye on the Tropics, Hurricane Ernesto continues to bring us drier air but is increasing the risk of rip currents along the coast.

Ernesto is about 800 miles away and headed towards Bermuda early Saturday, where hurricane impacts are being prepared.

