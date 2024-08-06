Hurricane Debby: Boy, 13, dies after tree falls onto Florida home

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Levy County said a teenager was killed after a tree fell onto his home while Hurricane Debby was passing over the area.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office said the deadly accident happened around 8 a.m. at 8770 NW 168 Place.

When the first responders arrived, they found a large tree that had fallen into a mobile home.

Deputies said a 13-year-old boy was crushed to death inside of the home.

Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum responded to the scene and was with the family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they deal with this tragedy. We encourage everyone to use extreme caution as they begin to assess and clean up the damage,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “One life is too many. Please be safe.”

