‘Human error’: Contaminated gasoline might have been sold at Central Florida service stations

ORLANDO, Fla. — State officials say upwards of 30 Florida gas stations, including some in Central Florida, might have sold contaminated gasoline over the weekend.

They want consumers to be aware of the potential problem and have released a list of impacted service stations.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said human error at the Port of Tampa was to blame.

Drivers who gassed up their cars after 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, could have contaminated gas in their tanks.

Service stations of concern are those that received fuel supplied by CITGO from the Port of Tampa.

They include:

Big Dan’s Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday

7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia

7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 940 S Broad Street, Brooksville

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral

BJ’s Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ’s Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers

BJ’s Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lake

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Boulevard, Alva

Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 North Williams St., Dunnellon

A.L. Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 South Clyde Morris Boulevard, Daytona Beach

Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Road, Sarasota

Falkenburg CITGO: 5320 Falkenburg Road, Tampa

Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Avenue, Umatilla

2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th Street, Tampa

Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Avenue, Tampa

State agriculture officials said they are depending on CITGO to provide information about impacted gas stations and that more could be added to the list above.

The affected stations have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is removed and tanks are cleaned.

Contaminated gasoline and diesel may cause engine damage and other problems to vehicles.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service has set up a consumer hotline to receive complaints.

If think you purchased contaminated fuel, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA. To learn more and file online, click here.

