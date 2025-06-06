How and Where to Celebrate Pride Month in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — June marks Pride Month, a nationwide celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, with Orlando and Central Florida being one of the best places in the country for local Pride events.

Local LGBTQIA+ groups are hosting everything from theme park outings, massive music festivals, bar crawls, parades, and more, all centered around uplifting the Central Florida queer community.

A list of local events in and around Orlando, including dates and times, are compiled below:

Orlando

Lace up, Orlando! The CommUNITY Rainbow Run hits the streets June 7. Run for love. Run for unity. Run with us.

Kissimmee

Pride Coalition Meeting: County & City Ordinances with LGBTQ+ Impacts - June 17 at the Osceola Chamber

Polk

Polk Pride in the Park - June 14 at Munn Park in Lakeland

- June 14 at Munn Park in Lakeland Polk Pride 2025: Pride After Dark - June 15 at Union Hall in Lakeland

Volusia

Pride Prom Night - June 7 at 192 Connecticut Avenue in Lake Helen

- June 7 at 192 Connecticut Avenue in Lake Helen Babes Go to Drag - June 28 at the Shoestring Theatre in Lake Helen

Winter Park

Girl The PARK Day - June 22 at Blue Jacket Park

