How and Where to Celebrate Pride Month in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — June marks Pride Month, a nationwide celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, with Orlando and Central Florida being one of the best places in the country for local Pride events.
▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO
Local LGBTQIA+ groups are hosting everything from theme park outings, massive music festivals, bar crawls, parades, and more, all centered around uplifting the Central Florida queer community.
READ: Pride Month starts this weekend. Here’s what to expect
A list of local events in and around Orlando, including dates and times, are compiled below:
Orlando
- GayDays Orlando - June 5-8 at DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld
- Girls in Wonderland - June 5-9 at TownePlace Suites Orlando/SpringHill Suites Orlando by Marriott at Flamingo Crossings
- 9th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run presented by Orlando Health - June 7 at City Hall Plaza in Orlando
- Orlando Pride & Orlando City Soccer Club Pride Nights - June 7 (Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash) and June 28 (Orlando City Soccer Club vs. FC Cincinnati) at Inter&Co Stadium
- #RedShirtDays at the Orlando Theme Parks - June 7 at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Florida
- Central Florida Sounds of Freedom: Sonic Stories - June 8 at DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Orlando
- Pulse Day of Remembrance - June 12 at First United Methodist Church
- Goblin Market Pride Event - June 14 at Central Florida Fair in Orlando
- The Official Pride Bar Crawl - June 21 at Underground Public House
- Space Coast Pride Rainbow Run - June 21 in Historic Downtown Melbourne
- OUTCON Orlando - June 28 at The Center Orlando
Lace up, Orlando! The CommUNITY Rainbow Run hits the streets June 7. Run for love. Run for unity. Run with us.— City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) May 29, 2025
Register: https://t.co/oVHTpWaimQ pic.twitter.com/qRh38nJIMG
Kissimmee
- Pride Coalition Meeting: County & City Ordinances with LGBTQ+ Impacts - June 17 at the Osceola Chamber
Polk
- Polk Pride in the Park - June 14 at Munn Park in Lakeland
- Polk Pride 2025: Pride After Dark - June 15 at Union Hall in Lakeland
Volusia
- Pride Prom Night - June 7 at 192 Connecticut Avenue in Lake Helen
- Babes Go to Drag - June 28 at the Shoestring Theatre in Lake Helen
Winter Park
- Girl The PARK Day - June 22 at Blue Jacket Park
READ: Orange County greenlights $5 million for Pulse memorial
Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.
©2025 Cox Media Group