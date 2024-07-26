Hot and stormy weekend ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and stormy this weekend.

Our area will be hot and humid, with a better chance of afternoon storms on Friday.

Central Florida will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and showers on Friday.

Some of the storms could be strong.

The stormy afternoon will continue throughout the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for the foreseeable future.

