Hot and stormy weekend ahead

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Hot and stormy weekend ahead Central Florida will be hot and stormy this weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and stormy this weekend.

Our area will be hot and humid, with a better chance of afternoon storms on Friday.

Central Florida will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and showers on Friday.

Some of the storms could be strong.

The stormy afternoon will continue throughout the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for the foreseeable future.

