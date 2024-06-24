News

Hot and stormy week ahead in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Hot and stormy week ahead in Central Florida Central Florida will be hot and stormy this week. (WFTV)

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and stormy this week.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Highs will be in the low 90s every day this week.

Our area will also see heat index temperatures near 100 degrees every afternoon.

Read: Florida Panhandle beach closed after another swimmer rescued by authorities

The heat will help to fuel our chances for rain and storms for the foreseeable future.

We will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms on Monday.

Read: Teriyaki Madness to open more restaurants near Orlando

Storms in some areas could also be strong.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics, which are currently quiet.

Image 1 of 26

From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!