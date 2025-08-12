Hot and steamy Tuesday ahead for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and steamy on Tuesday.

Our area will see temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s, and heat index values approaching 103 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies will give way to sea breeze storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, providing some relief from the heat.

The weather is set to become even hotter over the next few days, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s.

Heat index values are forecasted to reach between 105 and 107 degrees.

By Friday, the chance of rain will decrease to 30%, as the skies dry out slightly.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group