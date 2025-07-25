Local

Home and SUV destroyed by excavator in Lake County, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Home and SUV destroyed by excavator in Lake County, deputies say
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County are investigating after someone used a large construction vehicle to destroy a home and an SUV.

Investigators said the incident happened Friday morning at the intersection of Montevista and Pine Island roads in Clermont.

Deputies arrived to find that an excavator had collided with the house multiple times, causing significant structural damage.

A Ford Expedition on the property was also extensively damaged.

Lake County deputies are investigating the incident.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!