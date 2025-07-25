Home and SUV destroyed by excavator in Lake County, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County are investigating after someone used a large construction vehicle to destroy a home and an SUV.

Investigators said the incident happened Friday morning at the intersection of Montevista and Pine Island roads in Clermont.

Deputies arrived to find that an excavator had collided with the house multiple times, causing significant structural damage.

A Ford Expedition on the property was also extensively damaged.

Lake County deputies are investigating the incident.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

