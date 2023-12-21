Local

Holiday Foods: Here’s what to avoid feeding your pets

By Sophia Diaz
One of the most important things about the holidays is sharing a meal with your loved ones.

(LauriPatterson/Getty Images)

Most of us know to avoid giving our furry friends chocolate, but plenty of holiday fixings are also unhealthy for cats and dogs.

Here are the snacks and dishes to avoid letting fall off of the dining room table.

For dogs and cats:

  • Fatty portions of or the skin of Turkey
  • Ham
  • Dishes with grapes or raisins
  • Nuts like like almonds, walnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans and pistachios
  • Cooked bones
  • Onions, green onions or shallots
  • Garlic
  • Xylitol, an artificial sweetener found in some low calories snacks and sugar-free gum
  • Unbaked dough, like for rolls or bread
  • Dairy products

There’s plenty of snacks dogs and cats can partake in.

Safe Foods:

  • Sweet potatoes, pumpkin or squash (unseasoned)
  • Green beans
  • Whipped Cream (in small quantities)
  • Mashed potatoes (unseasoned)


