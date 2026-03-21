Hit-and-run crash in Orange County leaves man & dog dead, woman critically injured

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say a man in a wheelchair and a dog were killed Thursday night during a hit-and-run crash at an Orange County intersection.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the driver of a 2021 Lexus ES fled the scene after striking two pedestrians and an animal on a raised median.

The collision happened at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Lee Road and Adanson Street.

Deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County State troopers say a driver struck two people and a dog Thursday night along Lee Road in Orlando, killing a man and a dog.

A second pedestrian, an adult female, was critically injured and remained hospitalized Friday, according to FHP.

Investigators said the Lexus was traveling eastbound on Lee Road, approaching the intersection. They believe the driver ran off the roadway and struck a raised curbed median where the pedestrians and the dog were positioned.

Deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County State troopers say a driver struck two people and a dog Thursday night along Lee Road in Orlando, killing a man and a dog.

Troopers said a second vehicle was indirectly involved when the crash caused debris from the wheelchair to strike a 2006 Toyota Tacoma whose driver was stopped in the westbound left turn lane of Lee Road.

Following the crash, investigators said the driver of the Lexus fled the scene, heading eastbound on Lee Road. FHP say troopers later located that vehicle, unoccupied, in a nearby parking lot with damage consistent with the crash.

Investigators said they are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man who died.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the deadly crash to call *FHP (*347) or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

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