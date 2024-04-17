News

Highs near or above 90 degrees for the rest of the week

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Highs near or above 90 degrees for the rest of the week (WFTV)

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Things continue to heat up in Central Florida.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Our area will see high temperatures near or above 90 degrees from Wednesday through Sunday.

We could even see a heat index, or feels-like temperature, around 100 degrees by the end of the week.

See: Local rocket club accidentally starts 50 acre fire in Brevard County

We will also remain mainly dry until our next chance for pop-up storms comes at the end of the weekend.

Our next front will arrive early next week and lower our highs back into the 80s.

Read: Heavy smoke from 2 prescribed burns covers parts of Seminole County

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!