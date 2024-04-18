Highs in the 90s before next storm system arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Things continue to heat up in Central Florida.

Our area will see high temperatures near or above 90 degrees from Thursday through Sunday.

Highs will be in the 80s at the coast.

We will see near-record highs in the middle 90s over the weekend.

We will also remain mainly dry until our next chance for pop-up storms comes at the end of the weekend.

Our next front will arrive early next week and lower our highs back into the 80s.

