Helene aftermath: Waste collection services resume in these counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — After Hurricane Helene made landfall on Thursday, waste collection services have begun to resume.

See our county-by-county list below:

Lake County

Leesburg

Residents whose curbside collection was suspended on Thursday will be picked up on Monday, Sept. 30.

Garbage and yard waste collection should resume on Friday.

Orange County

Curbside collection will be made up on Saturday for Orange County residents with Thursday service.

Residents should put their materials out at the curb by 6 a.m.

Winter Park

Waste Pro Services said it will make up for missed garbage service due to Hurricane Helene on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Osceola County

According to the county’s website, all services resumed on Friday, Sept. 27.

Seminole County

Altamonte Springs

Residents in Altamonte Springs can use the yard waste program to get rid of leaves and branches that fell during Helene.

Loose branches must be placed in bags or tied in bundles less than four feet long and no more than 50 pounds.

The city will collect up to 15 bundles each Wednesday.

Yard waste can’t be mixed with regular garbage.

Large vegetation pick-up can be arranged by calling (407) 571-8607 to schedule a special pickup at a reduced fee until October 3.

Homeowners should store unused sandbags in a dry location for the rest of the hurricane season.

Officials said sandbags should not be put on the street for waste collection. Read about ways to dispose of sandbags safely here.

Oviedo

Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection services were suspended on Thursday.

Thursday’s service resumed on Friday, and Friday’s service was moved to Saturday.

Sumter County

Wildwood

Solid waste collection in Wildwood will be delayed by one day for the end of this week.

Customers with a trash pickup service day on Friday will now have it on Saturday.

Volusia County

Residents in the unincorporated areas of Volusia County who have debris from Hurricane Helene should place it curbside on their regular collection day.

Palm fronds and tree limbs should be stacked. Yard waste should not be more than a 96-gallon cart.

The Tomoka Landfill is also open and operating regularly from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday

