Heat advisory issued Thursday with heat index near 110 degrees in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Heat advisory issued Thursday with heat index near 110 degrees in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be dangerously hot on Thursday.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s, but heat index values will approach 110 degrees.

A heat advisory has been issued for the entire area, in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People need to be safe while outside and stay hydrated.

Rain chances will also remain low today.

Our area will have a 30% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms Thursday afternoon.

Seasonal afternoon storms return by the end of the week and weekend.

