Heat advisory issued Thursday with heat index near 110 degrees in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be dangerously hot on Thursday.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s, but heat index values will approach 110 degrees.
A heat advisory has been issued for the entire area, in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People need to be safe while outside and stay hydrated.
Rain chances will also remain low today.
Our area will have a 30% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms Thursday afternoon.
Seasonal afternoon storms return by the end of the week and weekend.
