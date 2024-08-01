Heat advisory issued Thursday as storm chances increase in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will continue to stick around Thursday in Central Florida.
Our area will have a 60% chance of seeing scattered rain and storms Thursday afternoon.
The highest chance for rain should be in the interior and Orlando area.
Rain and storm chances will lower to 50% on Friday and Saturday before jumping to 70% on Sunday.
A Heat Advisory is also in effect on Thursday for most of Central Florida.
Our area will see highs in the mid-90s with a heat index, or feels-like temperature, between 105 and 110 degrees.
Highs in the mid-90s will continue for the rest of the week.
