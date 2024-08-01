News

Heat advisory issued Thursday as storm chances increase in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Heat advisory issued Thursday as storm chances increase in Central Florida Rain and storm chances will continue to stick around Thursday in Central Florida. (WFTV)

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will continue to stick around Thursday in Central Florida.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Our area will have a 60% chance of seeing scattered rain and storms Thursday afternoon.

The highest chance for rain should be in the interior and Orlando area.

Watch: Track of tropical disturbance shifts towards Gulf with heavy rain expected in Florida

Rain and storm chances will lower to 50% on Friday and Saturday before jumping to 70% on Sunday.

A Heat Advisory is also in effect on Thursday for most of Central Florida.

Read: 9 things you might not know about Orlando

Our area will see highs in the mid-90s with a heat index, or feels-like temperature, between 105 and 110 degrees.

Highs in the mid-90s will continue for the rest of the week.

Watch: Brevard Zoo releases sea turtle Jupiter to the ocean

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!