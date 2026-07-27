Heat advisory issued for most of Central Florida before afternoon storms move in

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is in effect for the vast majority of Central Florida on Monday as dangerous heat and humidity combine to push feels-like temperatures into the triple digits.

Afternoon heat index values are expected to reach between 103 and 108 degrees, creating potentially hazardous conditions for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

The oppressive heat will be fueled in part by morning showers, which will add extra moisture to the atmosphere.

Combined with abundant sunshine and already hot temperatures, the increased humidity will send the heat index soaring through the afternoon.

Rain chances will continue throughout the day, beginning with scattered showers and a few weak thunderstorms between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Additional rounds of rain are expected to develop during the mid-afternoon and again in the early evening.

The primary concern with Monday’s storms will be heavy rainfall, with widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches possible across much of Central Florida.

Localized flooding may occur in areas that receive repeated rounds of rain.

While the risk for severe weather is lower than it was on Sunday, a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out.

The strongest storms could produce wind gusts up to 50 mph along with frequent lightning.

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