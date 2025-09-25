‘He had no limits’ Family of man who died on Epic Universe ride demands answers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Kevin Zavala, the man who died after riding the Stardust Racers ride at Epic Universe, held a press conference today with attorney Ben Crump and his legal team.

Zavala, 32, lost consciousness and later died at a hospital after suffering multiple blunt force injuries, according to preliminary reports. The family reiterated their call for complete transparency to uncover the details of his death.

“He was incredible,” said his father, Carlos Zavala, when speaking about what his son meant to the community and friends around them. While mentioning that Kevin helped through their charity to get individuals with disabilities employed at local theme parks.

Attorney Ben Crump emphasized the importance of Universal Studios cooperating and helping the family understand what led to Kevin Zavala’s death.

“Blunt force trauma is not a preexisting condition,” said attorney Natalie Jackson before requesting, on behalf of the family, that Universal keep the Stardust Racers ride closed until the cause of Kevin Zavala’s blunt force injuries can be determined.

Attorney Crump would also mention three incidents reported by FDAC in May that could indicate a broader safety concern with certain rides at Epic Universe.

Members of the legal team indicated that a dialogue with Universal Studios is expected to open today.

Funeral arrangements for Kevin are set for this Friday from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm at Funeraria San Juan Funeral Home, located at 3189 S John Young Pkwy.

