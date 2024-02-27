Have you seen him? Police seek missing, endangered Cocoa Beach man

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Cocoa Beach police are asking for help to find a missing man who they consider to be at risk.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Police said Matthew Anzaldi walked away from his home in south Cocoa Beach after an argument.
They said he was having a mental health medical episode at the time.
Police released a photo of Anzaldi.
Anzaldi is described as:
- 29-year-old man
- 6 feet tall
- Approximately 220 lbs
- Last seen wearing a blue Daytona 500 T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
If you see Anzaldi or know where he may be, call Cocoa Beach Police at 321-868-3251 or your local police department.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group