Have you seen him? Police seek missing, endangered Cocoa Beach man

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Matthew Anzaldi Police said Anzaldi is missing. (Cocoa Beach Police Department)

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Cocoa Beach police are asking for help to find a missing man who they consider to be at risk.

Police said Matthew Anzaldi walked away from his home in south Cocoa Beach after an argument.

They said he was having a mental health medical episode at the time.

Police released a photo of Anzaldi.

Anzaldi is described as:

  • 29-year-old man
  • 6 feet tall
  • Approximately 220 lbs
  • Last seen wearing a blue Daytona 500 T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you see Anzaldi or know where he may be, call Cocoa Beach Police at 321-868-3251 or your local police department.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

