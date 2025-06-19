Gunman with silencer robs Kissimmee gas station, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a RaceTrac gas station at gunpoint.

The suspect entered the RaceTrac on North John Young Parkway in Kissimmee, brandishing a handgun equipped with a silencer, and demanded cash from the cashier.

The cashier complied with the suspect’s demands and handed over the money in a drawstring backpack.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has released images of the suspect and is urging anyone with information about the robbery to come forward.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

