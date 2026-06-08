Gunman at large after woman in her 70s shot at bus stop in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in her 70s was critically injured after being shot while waiting at a bus stop in Orange County on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Egan Drive regarding a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said she was shot by an unknown person while she was at a bus stop.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and searching for the suspect.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible motive or a description of the suspect.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline.

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