Gunman kills husband and wife, neighbor shot while trying to help in West Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County said two people are dead and another person was injured in a shooting in West Melbourne.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday near Washington Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

Investigators said a man ran to a neighbor for help and said his wife had been shot.

As the neighbor was trying to help, more gunfire erupted, hitting both the man and the neighbor.

All involved were taken to the hospital, where the husband and wife succumbed to their injuries, but the neighbor is expected to recover.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey mentioned that the investigation would take some time as they need to obtain search warrants for the property to thoroughly examine the situation.

The suspect is currently in custody, and no names have been released.

