Gunman arrested after 16-year-old shot in Volusia County, sheriff says

By Demie Johnson, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Deputies in Volusia County said a man has been arrested for firing shots into a car and hitting an innocent 16-year-old.
DELAND, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a man has been arrested for firing shots into a car and hitting an innocent 16-year-old.

The shooting happened Sunday in the 1700 block of Woodland Avenue.

Investigators said Travis Fowler was firing shots over money.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said an innocent family was coming back from a graduation party when they heard the gunshots.

They then noticed the teen had been struck and was bleeding from the head.

Chitwood said Fowler was fighting with someone over money, followed them, and started shooting on a busy road.

Investigators said surveillance video from nearby businesses and witnesses helped them make the arrest.

The 16-year-old is still in the hospital and seriously injured, but is expected to be OK.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

