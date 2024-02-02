Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil proclaims his 2024 weather prediction

Punxsutawney, PA — Punxsutawney Phil has made his 2024 weather prediction on Groundhog Day.

At Gobbler’s Knob, the famous groundhog on February 2nd, 2024, did NOT see his infamous shadow, which means we will have an early spring.

This is Punxsy Phil’s 138th prediction. The Pennsylvania tradition of Groundhog Day has been celebrated since the 1800s.

In 2023, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

