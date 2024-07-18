Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, Orlando Police crackdown on illegal parking at MCO

ORLANDO, Fla. — In an effort to ensure public safety, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) and the Orlando Police Department (OPD) have been paying increased attention to illegal parking in and around Orlando International Airport’s (MCO) busiest areas.

While these measures are critical for maintaining order and safety, tackling the issue of illegal parking poses logistical and legislative challenges. However, these challenges haven’t deterred initiatives aimed at tackling this persisting issue.

The GOAA, in a joint effort with OPD, said their “vigorous enforcement” has had a significant impact, since their initiative started on June 6th of this year.

OPD Officers, and Community Service Officers focused primarily on areas where parking is prohibited. These areas include on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard, State Road 528 and the entrance to Terminal C.

GOAA said in June, 1,619 vehicles were moved from areas where parking is prohibited. So far in July, 420 vehicles have been moved.

GOAA officials said the public is being warned in advance to avoid continuous illegal parking in and around MCO.

“We understand that parking can be a challenge during peak travel periods, but parking on shoulders is never an acceptable solution,” said GOAA Chief Executive Officer, Kevin J. Thibault. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of all airport users and by working in conjunction with the Orlando Police Department, we are making campus roadways safer for everyone.”

MCO officials urge travelers to plan ahead, to allow themselves extra time to park. They also remind travelers to use free cell phone parking lots when picking up arriving passengers.

Similarly, in Volusia County, Florida, there’s been a major turn in policies to regulate beach parking. In an effort to control excessive off-beach parking by non-residents, the Volusia County Council has approved the imposition of a parking fee. This aims to cut down traffic and illegal parking cases in popular areas and steer the income generated to the depleted public coffers.

The GOAA and the Orlando Police Department are constantly reviewing these initiatives and assessing how similar plans could be tailored to suit MCO’s needs in the future.

