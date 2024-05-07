Governor Ron DeSantis set to hold press conference in Cape Canaveral Tuesday morning

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference from Cape Canaveral Tuesday morning.

The Governor will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director, Kevin Guthrie.

DeSantis will speak from Gator’s Portside in Port Canaveral.

The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story, follow for updates.





