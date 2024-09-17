Gov. DeSantis and local leaders react to surge in school threats

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is responding to a recent rise in threats against schools.

Local law enforcement has investigated dozens of threats since last week.

Just yesterday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an 11-year-old boy who threatened a shooting at Creekside or Silver Sands middle schools.

In Flagler County, a 13-year-old girl was arrested for making a shooting threat at Buddy-Taylor Middle School.

In Brevard County, Titusville police say they investigated a social media threat against Astronaut High School and determined it was not credible.

In Orange County, deputies have increased security at Jones High School because of an unsubstantiated social media threat.

DeSantis addressed the incident at a news conference in Orange County on Monday.

He said there is no place for threats, no exceptions.

In the past two weeks, at least a dozen students as young as 11 years old have been arrested for threatening school shootings or bringing a gun to campus.

The governor addressed the issue as schools and law enforcement across Central Florida work together to reverse this disturbing trend.

“This is something we need to be united against,” DeSantis said. “If people are issuing these idle threats, we take that very seriously. Even if you have no intent on following through with it.”

